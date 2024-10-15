MMA's 'Platinum' Mike Perry Busted For DUI

MMA star "Platinum" Mike Perry was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Florida over the weekend.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Claremont cops says they were on routine patrol around 1 AM on Saturday ... when they observed a dark red Mercedes SUV driving up to "approximately" 20 miles above the speed limit.

Cops say they conducted a traffic stop for speeding, identified the driver as Perry and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. They also claim he appeared to have "red, glassy eyes" and his speech sounded slow, to which he replied the officer's "speech was fast."

The report states Perry denied drinking before getting behind the wheel. When asked to exit his vehicle, cops say Perry appeared "unsteady on his feet" and refused a field sobriety test, despite multiple warnings it would result in his arrest.

Perry was then placed in handcuffs and taken to the police station for a breath test ... which officers say he declined. They also say he refused to sign a DUI citation, resulting in a second charge.

Perry was released on a $1,500 bond at 9:41 AM. He's due in court later this month.

Perry has a 14-8 record in MMA -- he fought in the UFC from 2016-21 before joining the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he won the "King of Violence" championship.