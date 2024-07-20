Mike Perry Cops Knocked-Out Jake Paul Pendant, Chain Before Fight

Play video content

Mike Perry pulled out all the stops to troll Jake Paul ahead of their big fight on Saturday ... commissioning a custom pendant showing El Gallo getting his bell rung -- and it's quite the pricey piece.

Perry's been proudly sporting the new jewelry leading up to the bout ... rocking it at his open workout and press conference for the showdown in Tampa, FL.

The pendant shows Jake's face covered with bloody cuts and a boxing glove on his left cheek ... something Perry's hoping to do in the ring at Amalie Arena in a few hours.

Of course, the 9-1 boxer hasn't been KO'd in his career ... but Perry's looking to change that.

Rocco's Jewelry tells TMZ Sports they came up with the idea and Perry loved it ... so they rushed to create the pendant within three weeks, which they called "a miracle."

We're told the pendant is valued at $20K ... and that number doesn't include the 15mm Miami Cuban link chain it's attached to -- which is decked out with VVS1 clarity and F-color diamonds! In total, Perry said the whole look set him back around $40k.

Of course, Paul has shaded rivals with jewelry before as well -- in 2021, he got a custom pendant of the moment Conor McGregor was rocked by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Speaking of McGregor, he called out Paul for being a "little dweeb" ... and Jake responded by claiming the UFC superstar is ducking him.

