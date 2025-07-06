Kelly Osbourne Gets Engaged Backstage of Ozzy's Final Show, on Video

Play video content

Ozzy Osbourne played his final show Saturday night ... and, while it's an end for his live career, it's the beginning of a different chapter -- 'cause his daughter's engaged!

Kelly Osbourne was hanging out with her fam backstage of his show at Villa Park in Birmingham, England -- Ozzy's hometown -- when her longtime partner, Slipknot star Sid Wilson, grabbed the room's attention.

Check out the vid KO posted ... Sid tells her he loves her more than anything -- and, he adds nothing will make him happier than a lifetime with her.

SW then drops to one knee and asks her to marry him ... though Ozzy pauses the affair to check out the bling -- only the best for his daughter, after all.

Ozzy seems satisfied with the ring ... and, it looks like Kelly is too -- 'cause she said yes as the whole family cheered the couple on.

Kelly and Sid started dating in 2022, and they share one child together. This is Kelly's third engagement, though she's never made it all the way to the altar.

Ozzy Osbourne performs "Crazy Train" for the last time in front of the audience at Villa Park in Birmingham pic.twitter.com/NRWtNCIwYG — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) July 5, 2025 @historyrock_

The couple's engagement may have taken the spotlight away from the legendary rockstar for a moment, but Ozzy was the focus of the whole evening ... blowing his fans away with "Crazy Train" and other big hits in his last show.