Kelly Osbourne Talks About How Rehab Centers Re-Addict Addicts in New Documentary

Play video content TMZ Studios

Matthew Perry went to rehab scores of times but it never stuck, and a new TMZ documentary explores how some of these facilities can do addicts way more harm than good.

TMZ Studios has a new documentary -- "TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring" -- which airs on FOX Monday night at 9 PM ET and drops Tuesday on Hulu.

The documentary exposes how a ring of doctors, enablers and rehab centers fuel the addiction of celebs, who pay them all a fortune for services that are the opposite of helpful.

Kelly Osbourne, a recovering addict herself, talks about body brokers -- people who work with certain rehab centers and stand outside AA meetings, looking for addicts who appear to be struggling. The body brokers get the addicts re-addicted and then guide them to the rehab center, which cashes in big time.

It's a shocking look at the doctors, enablers and rehab centers that have caused enormous grief and, as in Matthew Perry's case, set the table for fatal encounters with drugs.

Play video content TMZ Studios