Jack Osbourne Recalls Final Conversation With Ozzy Before Death

Jack Osbourne is looking back on his final conversation with Ozzy Osbourne before his late father's death ... and he says it was clear Ozzy "was done."

Ozzy's son opens up about the legendary rocker's final days on the "Hate to Break it to Ya with Jamie Kennedy" podcast ... recalling a conversation they had after Ozzy's final show with Black Sabbath.

Jack says he was putting Ozzy to bed and Ozzy was brushing his teeth and looking in the mirror when Ozzy remarked, "I'm think I'm gonna cut my hair off."

Ozzy's response to Jack asking why he wanted to cut his hair off ... "I've retired. I'm not a rock star anymore."

Jack says he's been thinking about Ozzy's comment and it makes him feel like he "was done" and "was OK with his journey."

Black Sabbath's last concert was a couple weeks before Ozzy's death ... and Jack says Ozzy was "fired up" for the show.

As we reported ... Ozzy died July 22, 2025 from a heart attack, coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

Jack says Ozzy was having a normal day when he died ... and that it was a "surprise."