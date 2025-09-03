Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jack Osbourne Rips Into Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters For Mocking Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne F**K You, Roger Waters ...How Dare You Diss Ozzy!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
0806-Ozzy-Jack-Osbourne-Together-PRIMARY
Getty

Jack Osbourne is coming after "pathetic" Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters after the musician dissed his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Check out his expletive-filled social media post from Tuesday night -- JO goes on a no-bars-held attack on Roger, calling him an "out of touch" attention seeker.

He adds ... "My father always thought you were a c**t- thanks for proving him right."

And that's what you call a mic drop moment.

Roger Waters
Getty Images

Jack's rage-filled diss comes after Roger pissed on Ozzy's grave on "The Independent Ink" last month by saying he was never impressed by Black Sabbath or Ozzy's "idiocy and nonsense."

TMZ has reached out to Roger's rep for comment.

Remembering Ozzy Osbourne
Launch Gallery
Remembering Ozzy Osbourne Launch Gallery
Getty

As you know, Ozzy died on July 22 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was mourned by millions around the world and then laid to rest at his private family estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

072225_tmz_live_ozzy_kal
HONORING AN ICON
TMZ.com

He was 76 years old when he passed and had given his farewell performance just weeks earlier.

