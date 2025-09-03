Jack Osbourne Rips Into Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters For Mocking Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne is coming after "pathetic" Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters after the musician dissed his late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Check out his expletive-filled social media post from Tuesday night -- JO goes on a no-bars-held attack on Roger, calling him an "out of touch" attention seeker.

Hey @rogerwaters fuck you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a cunt — thanks for proving him right. 🤡 #fuckrogerwaters — Jack Osbourne (@JackOsbourne) September 2, 2025 @JackOsbourne

He adds ... "My father always thought you were a c**t- thanks for proving him right."

And that's what you call a mic drop moment.

Jack's rage-filled diss comes after Roger pissed on Ozzy's grave on "The Independent Ink" last month by saying he was never impressed by Black Sabbath or Ozzy's "idiocy and nonsense."

TMZ has reached out to Roger's rep for comment.

As you know, Ozzy died on July 22 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was mourned by millions around the world and then laid to rest at his private family estate in Buckinghamshire, England.

Play video content TMZ.com