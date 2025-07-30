Ozzy Osbourne Funeral Draws Thousands to UK Streets, Fans Say Goodbye

Ozzy Osbourne's fans are saying one last goodbye to the "Prince of Darkness" ... flooding the streets of his hometown to say farewell before he's laid to rest.

Devoted Osbourne supporters are packing Broad Street in Birmingham, UK for the procession ... with some people arriving in the wee hours of the morning to lock down prime viewing spots.

Hours before the funeral procession and Ozzy Osbourne fans are filling up Birmingham’s Broad Street. “Sod work!!” one told me. pic.twitter.com/8DEpL2tNnz — Jonathan Savage (@JSavageTweets) July 30, 2025 @JSavageTweets

Sharon Osbourne and the rest of the family will follow the hearse in cars -- heading from their home to the iconic strip ... with a local brass band playing tunes along the route.

There will be a stop at the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge ... which has become a makeshift memorial, with fans leaving flowers and tributes to the rock legend.

What's more ... heartfelt notes and letters to the icon have been placed all along the procession route.