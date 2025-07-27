Kelly Osbourne Remembers Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional Throwback Video

'one of the best ozzy moments ever!'

Kelly Osbourne continues to pay tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, days after his death.

On Saturday, the 40-year-old shared a touching clip from the A&E series "Jack & Ozzy’s World Detour," showing one of her favorite moments with her dad. The video features Kelly and Ozzy dancing and laughing together during a road trip.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The video was captioned, "One of the best Ozzy moments ever!" which begins with Kelly telling her father, "Morning, I got this song in my head I have to play it for you," before blasting "Paradise" by George Ezra. Ozzy quickly joins in on the fun, dancing along before the two groove together in the motorhome.

As you know ... Ozzy died Tuesday and took his last breath with his wife, Sharon, and his kids -- including Kelly -- by his side.