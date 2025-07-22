Ozzy Osbourne: Legendary Onstage Antics

Ozzy Osbourne rose to fame as the lead singer of heavy metal band Black Sabbath, which he co-founded in 1968 and fronted for much of its existence.

And part of why the band's legacy, as well as his own, was cemented over time was for Ozzy's outrageous live performances -- many of which featured on-stage antics that have become legendary in rock history.

We're taking a look back at some of Ozzy's biggest onstage moments from his career ... and see how his farewell show left his fans with more than just a shock.

Ozzy Bit The Head Off A Bat

Ozzy put himself through plenty of physical trials over the length of his career as a singer ... although not many would have guessed he would have to receive rabies shots for one of his onstage antics.

The singer was performing in Des Moines, Iowa, on his "Diary Of A Madman" tour in January 1982 when a teenage fan threw what the performer thought was a rubber bat onstage.

Ozzy immediately picked up the bat and bit into its neck before ripping its head off with his teeth, giving the crowd of about 5,000 concertgoers a sight they'd never forget.

The songwriter later wrote about the incident in his 2009 memoir "I Am Ozzy," and recalled the bat having "the worst aftertaste," after which he had to undergo frequent and painful injections for rabies, according to Loudwire.

He Would Throw Raw Meat At His Audiences

Ozzy wasn't limited to performing his own stunts on stage, and many of his shows included audience participation -- in the sense that he would pelt his fans with raw meat.

He fondly recalled his meat-throwing days in a 2011 interview for the release of a box set, and spoke about an instance where the slingshot he used to attack his audience malfunctioned and "slapped this meat on the back of my head instead."

Many of the incidents took place on the "Diary Of A Madman" tour, where the Prince Of Darkness would toss various cuts into the audience, purely for shock value.

And as it turned out, tossing out cuts of meat ran in the family, as his wife, Sharon, famously tossed a baked ham over her family's fence to mess with their neighbors in the first season of "The Osbournes," which aired in 2002.

He Helped Raise Around $190 Million For Charity At His Final Show

While Ozzy's shows during his heyday became infamous for his provocative antics, his final concert went down in history as one of the most generous performances of all time.

The singer's last show, which he performed with all three of his original bandmates from Black Sabbath and was billed as "Back to The Beginning," raised around $190 million, or 140 million British Pounds, for charity, according to Billboard.

The concert, which also featured performances from acts like Slayer, Metallica and Tool, was put on to benefit three separate charities, was attended by reportedly 42,000 fans, according to the New York Post, and was streamed by millions as well.