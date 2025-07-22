Ozzy Osbourne Was Emotional At Final Black Sabbath Concert, Weeks Before Death

Ozzy Osbourne showed a ton of emotion in his final concert with Black Sabbath ... opening up onstage about how hard the past few years had been on him.

Check out this clip from the rock icon's July 5 show with his band at Villa Park in Birmingham, England ... Ozzy is explaining how hard his life has been since his diagnosis of the rare genetic condition, Parkinsonism ... similar to Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy came out onstage in his signature all black look and sang heavy metal from a bat throne. He told the hometown crowd it took a lot of people's hard work to make the concert happen ... shouting out his wife Sharon, and Tom Morello.

Between songs, Ozzy thanked his legions of fans from the bottom of his heart.

Ozzy closed out his career with one last rendition of "Paranoid" ... reuniting with Black Sabbath's original lineup ... including Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward. It was the first time in two decades they performed together.

In attendance for the show ... Metallica, Steven Tyler, Slayer, Tool, Pantera, Guns 'N Roses, Ronnie Wood, Sammy Hagar, Travis Barker, Alice in Chains, Billy Corgan and Gojira.