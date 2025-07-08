Kelly Osbourne's Weight Loss ... Through Surgery!

Kelly Osbourne's had to deal with plenty of loss -- about 85 pounds of body weight, that is!

The reality television star has managed to completely change her physique, and she's been open about the ups and downs in size she's experienced in the past.

We're going to look into what she's gone through to slim down ... and how a surgical procedure completely changed her life.

Kelly Lost 85 Pounds After Undergoing Weight-Loss Surgery

Osbourne's weight-loss journey kicked off in the late 2010s when she underwent gastric sleeve surgery, in which a portion of her stomach was removed from her body.

She remained enthusiastic about the results of the procedure years after it was completed, and described the surgery as "the best thing I have ever done" during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw podcast.

Osbourne pointed out, however, that going through with the procedure meant she had to change her mindset about health, and she recalled she went through "a year of stand-alone therapy to prepare myself for the surgery."

She went on to say she had to become more disciplined about both fitness and monitoring her food intake in the years since her surgery.

However, she's also expressed she truly doesn't care about outside opinions with regard to her procedure ... and told the podcast's host she doesn't "give a f*** what anyone has to say."

Her Weight Fluctuated Before And After Her Pregnancy

Osbourne's also been open about how her health was affected by her pregnancy -- she gave birth to her son Sidney in November 2022.

The reality television star developed gestational diabetes while preparing for the birth of her child -- who she shares with Slipknot member Sid Wilson -- and recalled she had to closely monitor her food intake in the months prior to her baby's arrival.

Osbourne told People she "didn't get to have the pregnancy where you eat whatever you want. It sucked. I was hungry for nine months."

After she gave birth to her son, however, she began to push the limits of how much weight she could lose to unhealthy levels.

Osbourne opened up about her postpartum period in an appearance on the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast, and admitted she went "too far" with her weight loss.

Osbourne Hasn't Used Ozempic -- But She's Got Nothing Against The Jab

While many of her fans surmised she had lost her baby weight through the use of Ozempic, the reality television mainstay flat-out denied the claims during an interview with Extra.

Osbourne said she'd put off the pounds the old-fashioned way ... cutting out sugar and carbohydrates, which caused her to shrink "rapidly."

The thing is, she doesn't judge anyone who turns to the celebrity-favorite weight-loss medication -- including her mother Sharon -- and sees the jab as an effective and modern method of slimming down in size.

Osbourne voiced her approval of Ozempic while speaking to E! News, and said she was a fan of losing weight "through something that's isn't as boring as working out."