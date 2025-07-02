Sharon Osbourne's Weight Loss ... Through 'Too Much' Ozempic

Sharon Osbourne's no stranger to body modification, and many of her changes in recent years have been related to her physique.

However, the reality television mainstay has made no secret of the extremes she reached while changing her body.

We're going to take a look at just how far she's pushed herself in the past and see how her actions could impact her future.

Sharon's Undergone Various Weight-Loss Procedures

Osbourne's been open about the causes of her size issues in the past, and she told E! News a longstanding eating disorder had been the root of many of her body-related concerns.

The wife of former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne recalled undergoing gastric band surgery, which restricted the top part of her stomach in an effort to reduce her appetite.

She's also undergone a sleeve gastrectomy, during which a portion of her stomach was removed in order to form it into a tube-like structure.

However, Osbourne -- who confessed her weight peaked at 230 pounds -- pointed out she doesn't judge anyone for turning to weight-loss methods ... including medications.

She went on to state that, while she had attempted exercising, she ultimately determined that she was "too lazy for that."

She 'Couldn't Stop Losing Weight' After Taking Ozempic

Osbourne has also been transparent about her use of the celebrity-favorite weight-loss medication Ozempic, which she started using in 2022.

Although she utilized the GLP-1 medication for a few months, she stopped taking the jab after she found herself in a place where she "couldn't stop losing weight," according to the Daily Mail.

Osbourne also admitted she couldn't "afford to lose any more" weight, as getting any lighter would be dangerous for her body.

She then described the weight-loss drug as "very dangerous" if used in excess, as she found it to be "addicting."

Osbourne added she wanted to warn teenagers away from using GLP-1 drugs, which are "too easy" to abuse.

Osbourne Doesn't Feel Ashamed About Using Weight-Loss Medication

While Osbourne's been clear regarding her feelings about Ozempic usage, she doesn't think less of anyone for utilizing the medication, and she told E! News users shouldn't view their use of weight-loss drugs as "a dirty little secret."

The reality television mainstay has since revealed she's come to terms with her body-related concerns in recent years, and claimed she was "through with the weight loss and all that cosmetic stuff" during an interview with The Guardian.

She did admit, however, that she had used what she described as "too much" of the GLP-1 medication, which left her in a position where she "can't put on weight."

Osbourne added that, after going through various physical changes and ceasing her use of the weight-loss drug, she had "finally become more accepting of my body, my looks."