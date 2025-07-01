Whoopi Goldberg's Weight Loss ... With The Help Of Medication

Whoopi Goldberg's Weight Loss ... With the Help of Mounjaro

Whoopi Goldberg's weight loss has taken plenty of time -- but it's all been worth it, as she's come down from a peak weight of 300 pounds!

The thing is, the talk show host had a bit of help along the way ... from the celebrity-favorite weight-loss medication Mounjaro, that is.

We're going to learn just why the actress chose to take the jab during her weight-loss journey and see how her life has changed ever since she started taking the medication.

Whoopi's Fans Thought She Was Wearing A Fat Suit For A Role

Goldberg revealed she first needed to make a change in her life after hearing comments about her body from a woman who had seen her portrayal of Alma Carthan in the 2022 drama film "Till."

The performer opened up about the incident while appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and recalled the individual said she "thought I was wearing a fat suit" in the film.

The actress said the statement made her "indignant" ... although she later realized the comment made her pay closer attention to her health.

Goldberg went on to reveal she clocked in at 300 pounds at the time of the incident, after which she decided to start making changes in her lifestyle.

She Wants To Destigmatize The Use Of Weight-Loss Medications

Goldberg subsequently started using Mounjaro in order to drop the weight ... and she went on to speak about her use of the medication during an episode of "The View."

The performer told E! News she wanted to help destigmatize the use of weight-loss drugs, and suggested "maybe the key is to stop judging everybody."

She acknowledged while she wanted her fans to pay closer attention to their bodies as they grow older, maintaining a healthy figure later in life can be difficult.

Goldberg told her fans if they were to hit a point where their concern about their health fell "to the ground," they should "pick it up, put it over the back and keep it moving."

Whoopi's Been Featured In Weight-Loss Ads ... Without Her Permission

Although the talk show host made a point of speaking about her Mounjaro use, she hasn't actually promoted any weight-loss drugs -- at least, not with her permission.

On another episode of "The View," Goldberg claimed her image had been fed into an A.I. program and repurposed to promote an unspecified medication.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter she was greatly troubled by the unauthorized use of her image to promote weight-loss drugs, which she described as "a lot of BS."