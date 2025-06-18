Whoopi Goldberg Likens Living in Iran to Being Black in America

Play video content ABC

Whoopi Goldberg says life for Black folks in the United States is just as bad as it is for women in Iran ... and it sounds like she's willing to die on this hill.

Things got heated Wednesday on "The View" when the topic turned to the Middle East ... with Whoopi getting super racial.

Ya gotta see the clip ... Alyssa Farah and Sara Haines are talking about not defending Iran over human rights abuses when Whoopi cuts them off and says don't go there, because America is not much better.

Whoopi equates the U.S. with Iran and says things are just as bad here because Black parents have to worry about their kids being shot.

Play video content 6/13/25

Whoopi's met with a lot of pushback, with Alyssa saying America and Iran are not in the same universe ... and Whoopi gets exasperated and says no one will understand what Black people go through in our country.