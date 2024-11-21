Rep. Nicole Malliotakis Calls Out Whoopi Goldberg With Sweet Treat Protest

Play video content 10g Colin

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis is standing by Holtermann’s Bakery a week after Whoopi Goldberg accused the Staten Island institution of snubbing her order based on her politics.

The Republican congressman made a show of support for the 146-year-old bakery in the wake of the controversy, bringing HB's famed Charlotte Russe cakes to Capitol Hill Wednesday ... where she publicly called out Whoopi's remarks as "simply not true."

The NY rep is seeking justice for the bakery, too ... demanding "The View" host apologize to Holtermann’s -- all while encouraging her peers in D.C. to enjoy a treat.

Watch the video ... she explained her show of support was in response to Whoopi claiming that Holtermann’s refused to take her order based on her liberal politics. Malliotakis didn't think that was very nice of Whoopi ... given the fact that the bakery is a small business and WG has a national platform due to her show. Whoopi had responded to the earlier dust-up on Instagram, clarifying she never mentioned the bakery by name, or its location. A day later, the bakery held a public news conference to call Whoopi out.

When asked if they planned to send any over to "The View," Malliotakis scoffed ... but wanted others to try Whoopi's "favorite" treat.

150 of the cakes were brought to Washington, D.C., in addition to several of the bakery's butter cookies ... the sweetest protest we've seen to date.