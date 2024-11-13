'The View's Whoopi Goldberg Says She 'Likes to Be Eaten From Time to Time'

Play video content ABC

Whoopi Goldberg's want fans to get a mouthful of her ... telling fans to dive right in and have a taste -- of a wheel of cheese bearing her face!

The comedian turned 69 on Wednesday ... and, in honor of her big day, Whoopi hosted a "Favorite Things" segment on "The View" alongside cohost Sara Haines -- much like the kind Oprah used to offer on her show.

In the clip, Whoopi takes the audience through a few of her favorite products ... olive oil, coffee pods, luggage and more -- before stepping up to a huge wheel of cheese with her likeness plastered on it.

Sara jokes she's always wanted her face on a piece of cheese ... and, Whoopi quickly responds, "I like to be eaten from time to time."

As you can imagine, the comment catches Sara completely off guard, and she leaves the frame ... coming back a second later and laughing while embracing her longtime pal.

Most of the audience cracked up at Whoopi's quip ... though there were a couple who were clearly taken aback by the legendary star making such a risqué joke.

Of course, Whoopi made an impression on the stand-up circuit before making the jump to movies ... so, she knows her way around a dirty joke or two.