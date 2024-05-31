Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Overjoyed by Trump Conviction on 'The View'

'The View' Gleeful Re: Trump Verdict Whoopi Speaking, Joy 'Leaking!!!'

GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY!!!
ABC

"The View" hosts couldn't contain their excitement a day after Donald Trump was convicted -- especially Whoopi Goldberg ... who took her sweet time to rub it in on the air.

The actress-comedian -- who apparently hasn't used Trump's name on the show in years -- riled up the crowd at the end of the show ... when she repeated "guilty" 34 times in reference to all of DJT's convictions, for 34 seconds no less.

5/30/24
THIS ISN'T OVER
Fox News

Watch ... WG promises fans a quick recap of the trial, before firing off the word "guilty" repeatedly. She's even forced to yell over the crowd ... 'cause they break out in applause.

CLEANUP ON AISLE JOY
ABC

Of course, WG's not the only 'View' host who couldn't hold back ... quite literally, 'cause in Joy Behar's case, she says started "leaking" when she heard the news in Costco.

5/1/24
GASSY DON
ABC

It's not exactly shocking the ladies are so excited about the conviction ... they've regularly shared their contempt for the Donald over the years -- including last month, when Sunny Hostin blasted Trump for allegedly blasting farts in the courtroom.

As you know ... the ex-Prez was convicted on all 34 counts of falsifying business records Thursday after a contentious trial. He's denied all wrongdoing repeatedly ... claiming the justice system's rigged against him. Trump's also called out the judge and the prosecution for months leading up to the conviction -- and yet, he's now technically a convicted felon.

JUST A BUSINESS EXPENSE!!!
Fox News

Sounds like "The View" crew ain't losing any sleep over it ... if anything, they're fully rejoicing.

