Hollywood Reacts to Trump's Guilty Verdict, Stars Slam Ex-President

Donald Trump's conviction has set the internet ablaze with many reacting to the shocking news ... including some of the world's biggest stars, most of whom are slamming him.

Hollywood heavyweights are taking to X to share their thoughts on the verdict with many slamming the former president ... though a vocal minority are showing 45 some love, believe it or not.

Among the many skewering 45 in the wake of the verdict ... Barbra Streisand, who's calling out DJT for not taking accountability and repeatedly bashing the criminal justice system.

Kathy Griffin -- a noted Trump hater -- told her fans she's crying tears of joy over the jury's decision while George Takei joked people should start calling Trump 34 instead of 45 to denote the number of guilty counts.

John Cusack and Omarosa have also spoken out against Trump.

But, some stars like Caitlyn Jenner are standing by the presumptive Republican nominee for president ... telling people the real verdict will come out on November 5 during the results of the presidential election.

As you know ... a Manhattan jury convicted former President Trump on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records Thursday evening. He came out immediately after the verdict and labeled the legal system as corrupt, continuing to profess his innocence.

Trump supporters outside the courthouse raged against the conviction ... decrying the judge and making references to the American Revolution. He faces up to four years in prison and will be sentenced in July.