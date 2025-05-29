Sarah Silverman Enjoys Impromptu Kiss With Joy Behar on 'The View'

Play video content ABC

Sarah Silverman’s locking lips with Joy Behar -- yep, it happened live on air ... and the audience ate it up!

Check out the clip -- guest Sarah told Joy it was a huge deal meeting her on "The View," when Whoopi chimed in with, "do the goodbye!" ... and boom, they went for it.

The clip says it all -- but if visuals aren’t your thing, here’s the play-by-play ... Sarah leans in, lays one on a ready-and-waiting Joy ... then pulls back with her lips sealed like she's soaking it all in.

Ana Navarro couldn’t resist jumping in -- cheekily asking how Joy’s breath was and throwing it back to that bowl of mints sitting in front of her at the Hot Topics table.