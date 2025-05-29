Sarah Silverman Enjoys Impromptu Kiss With Joy Behar on 'The View'
Sarah Silverman How About This For A View?!? Lip Service With Joy!!!
Sarah Silverman’s locking lips with Joy Behar -- yep, it happened live on air ... and the audience ate it up!
Check out the clip -- guest Sarah told Joy it was a huge deal meeting her on "The View," when Whoopi chimed in with, "do the goodbye!" ... and boom, they went for it.
The clip says it all -- but if visuals aren’t your thing, here’s the play-by-play ... Sarah leans in, lays one on a ready-and-waiting Joy ... then pulls back with her lips sealed like she's soaking it all in.
Ana Navarro couldn’t resist jumping in -- cheekily asking how Joy’s breath was and throwing it back to that bowl of mints sitting in front of her at the Hot Topics table.
Might’ve come in handy, if Sarah had time to freshen up first. But hey, looks like they were both minty-fresh and ready for their close-ups!