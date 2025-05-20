Sarah Silverman Reveals Grandfather Killed Her Infant Brother

Comedian Sarah Silverman is making no joke about how her brother died when he was a baby ... claiming in a new interview he was killed by their grandfather in a rage.

The "Don't Look Up" actress shared the head-turning story in her new interview with Rolling Stone, revealing she learned the truth behind how her brother died at just 3 months old ... after being lied to her entire life.

She tells RS her father, Donald Silverman, finally came clean after watching a Manhattan production of her memoir-turned-musical five nights in a row in 2022. Notably ... there's a joke in the musical about her brother Jeffrey’s death.

After the fifth night, she claims Donald made his way backstage and told her ... "'I always felt that he was crying or something, and my dad shook him. He shook him in a rage and killed him.'"

Sarah recalls the room going quiet and her manager gasping in disbelief -- but it wasn't too much of a shocker for her.

She explains ... "As soon as he said it, it was like, 'Of course, that’s what happened.' His mother always stood by her husband. She watched him beat the s*** out of her son."

She also says something always seemed off about the story of Jeffrey's death, noting ... "The story was that something happened with the crib, and Jeffrey’s little body slid and he got suffocated. But if you look back, there was never a lawsuit with the crib company or anything."

Sarah says her dad dropping such a huge piece of information so casually was the norm -- adding that he once claimed a school priest fondled him while they were playing a game of poker.

Donald died a year after sharing the truth about Sarah's brother -- who died before she was born.