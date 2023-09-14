Actors Auction Off Dinners, Dog Walking To Benefit Hollywood Crews Amid Strike

Desperate times call for desperate measures amid the ongoing actors' and writers' strike ... celebs are auctioning off their time to help the union rank and file survive.

A collection of eBay listings have gone live, all from the Union Solidarity Coalition -- a group of actors and writers who "were moved to connect with crew" as the Hollywood shutdown continues with no end in sight.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Sarah Silverman are both offering up "20 Mins and 20 Questions" for the highest bidder, and Natasha Lyonne is giving a lucky fan the chance to let her help them "Solve the New York Times Sunday Crossword." BTW, it's already crossed $2k.

You can hang out (virtually) with the cast of "Bones" or "New Girl," get a watercolor portrait of your dog from John Lithgow, and have Adam Scott walk your pets! Bob Odenkirk and David Cross are even offering an in-person dinner for L.A. and New York folks.

There's also the chance to get signed memorabilia from flicks like "Star Wars," "Knives Out," "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure," "Stranger Things," "The Bear," and more.

The cash earned is going to IATSE and Teamster members who aren't able to qualify for health insurance as work remains practically nonexistent for thousands of crew members.

The auctions come at a time when it appears the strike is breaking at the seams -- Drew Barrymore brought her daytime talk show back while the shutdown remains in effect, along with "The Talk," "The View," and "The Jennifer Hudson Show."