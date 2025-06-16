Caitlyn Jenner Defends Israel Trip Amid Ongoing Violence

Caitlyn Jenner is standing firm in her decision to visit Israel during a time of escalating violence -- telling us not only does she have zero regrets, she’s proud to have witnessed the resilience of the Israeli people firsthand.

Caitlyn tells TMZ ... "I was proud to be in Israel, the past few days, including when the bombings started. I sheltered in place alongside Israelis and foreigners this included, Christians, Jews, and Muslims."

CJ tells us, "The unity and strength of the diverse spirit of all faiths and nationalities sheltering together as one people was a ceiling I can hardly explain without getting emotional. The best version of humanity was on display in the bunkers."

Caitlyn credits the Israeli people and what she calls strong allied leadership saying, "The spirit and strength of the Israeli people, and allies of Israel, specifically leaders like Donald Trump, have achieved a long overdue mission -- the destruction and dismantling of the terrorist Iranian regime."

CJ says, "The Iranian people deserve to be liberated from these terrorists, and the world is much safer without their violent terrorist government." She also criticized Joe Biden's administration, calling it "anti-Israel" and "pro-Iran."

Jenner tells us she has "not one ounce of regret or fear in being in Israel over the past few days -- in fact, there is no place or people I would have rather been with." She has not yet returned to the U.S.

