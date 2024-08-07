Caitlyn Jenner Auctioning 1976 Olympic Gold Medal On Blockchain

Caitlyn Jenner is bringing her 1976 Olympic gold medal to modern times ... offering up pieces of her most prized possession in an auction on the blockchain!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the superstar decathlete -- who finished first in the event at the Montreal Games nearly 50 years ago -- and her Web3 dev team created a real-world asset NFT in honor of her world record-breaking performance.

Anyone looking to get in on the action can buy a piece of the medal with tokens starting Thursday ... and owners will receive a "deed" tied to the NFT, which will be visible to everyone on the blockchain.

Worth noting, this does NOT mean Jenner's parting ways with her precious hardware -- she is simply bringing it to the digital space for a truly unique and historic opportunity.

The timing of the auction is no coincidence ... as Caitlyn tells us she's sickened by how the 2024 Paris Games have played out so far -- and she wants to remind everyone of what the international competition used to represent.

"I have never been so disgusted with the Olympics as I have been this year, in 2024," Jenner tells TMZ Sports -- pointing to the "blasphemous" opening ceremony depicting the Last Supper and the controversy surrounding Algerian boxer Imane Khelif.

"The timing for this launch I hope -- not only from the amazing innovative tech we have designed and giving people all over the world to own a piece of history via this fractionalized NFT auction backed by real gold medal -- brings back the thoughts and feelings, and evokes the sentiments of the golden era of the Olympics when I competed."

"2024 Paris has been a disgrace to the Olympics."