Olympic Boxer Imane Khelif Calls For End To Bullying After Gender Controversy

Olympic boxer Imane Khelif is begging for all negativity directed at athletes to come to a screeching halt ... saying hatred can have "massive effects" on people after the international outrage surrounding her gender.

The 25-year-old Algerian pugilist did a sit-down interview with SNTV on Sunday ... and explained in detail what it's been like to be the center of a debate over claims she is not a biological woman.

Khelif initially pondered why the questions were raised now after years of competing in the sport ... but made it clear despite the noise, her main focus is on earning a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

Khelif expressed her desire to change how athletes are treated ... and delivered a passionate plea to spectators worldwide.

"I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects," Khelif said.

"It can destroy people, it can kill people's thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying."

As for her personal experience, she said she hopes her family hasn't been too impacted by the controversy ... but she believes the best way to combat the noise is by finishing in first place.

Khelif also thanked the International Olympic Committee for having her back throughout the drama ... especially after the International Boxing Association raised questions by stating she failed eligibility tests to compete at last year's world championships, without specifying the exact reason for her disqualification.

When asked about any testing outside of doping, Khelif declined to comment on the matter.