Caitlyn Jenner Slams Comparison to O.J. Simpson Over Fatal Car Wreck

Caitlyn Jenner is refusing to apologize for her blunt statement regarding O.J. Simpson's death, and she's calling out those who say she's just like him ... due to a deadly car wreck.

The Olympian faced a barrage of negative comments after she celebrated O.J.'s passing ... writing "Good Riddance" in a curt statement on X. In response, many slammed Caitlyn -- and compared her to Simpson by calling her a killer for her involvement in a 2015 fatal car accident.

Caitlyn responded to the criticism Friday, defending she is nothing like the controversial NFL star -- who was found liable in a 1996 civil trial for the killing of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

She wrote ... "I know you all think it’s cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER… But Remember… OJ said something to the effect of… I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I’m #OJSimpson."

Play video content FEBRUARY 2015

Another major difference ... Jenner was not charged with vehicular manslaughter, or any other crime, for her part in the tragic crash on PCH. The D.A. concluded Caitlyn was not speeding, but did brake late before crashing into a Lexus.

Play video content FEBRUARY 2015 TMZ.com

The D.A. said they couldn't prove Caitlyn acted unreasonably and chose to reject the case.

O.J., on the other hand, was charged with double murder in 1994 ... and, though, he was very controversially acquitted -- he was later found liable for killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Plus, he was convicted in 2007 of robbery and kidnapping, and served almost 9 years in Nevada state prison.