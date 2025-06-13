Caitlyn Jenner Safe in Tel Aviv as Missiles Rain Down on Israeli City

Caitlyn Jenner is safe in Tel Aviv after traveling there for a huge Pride parade, according to event organizers in the city ... though missiles are still raining down on the city.

The reality star and former Olympian shared a picture Friday afternoon capturing the streaks of missiles in the night sky ... with smoke rising up from the city and flashes of light ballooning across the horizon.

She captioned the post, "A ‘quiet’ night in Tel Aviv. There is not a place I’d rather be, than with the brave people of Israel. God, please continue to shield and protect us."

We've spoken to organizers of Tel Aviv's Pride events ... and, they tell us she's safe and sound despite the scary situation in the region. The parade has been canceled following the attack on the city.

Photos have surfaced on the Hebrew news outlet Mako of Caitlyn sipping on wine. The outlet's caption reads, "During the Iranian attack: Caitlin Jenner entered the protected space with a glass of wine. She's all ours! ❤️."

Caitlyn's had an eventful trip to Israel ... sharing photos from what looks like the Western Wall in Jerusalem -- with her head resting on the hot stone.

ICYMI ... last night the Israeli military attacked Iran -- with strikes focused on the country's nuclear program and high-ranking military officials and scientists. Iran's retaliating Friday ... and, the U.S. is helping Israel fend off missile attacks by the Iranian military.

We caught up with Caitlyn before she left on her trip ... and, said she was excited to attend the second-largest Pride event in the whole world.

