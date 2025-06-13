Iranian Athlete Parsa Mansour Killed In Israeli Attacks

Iranian athlete Parsa Mansour was killed in the Israeli strikes in Tehran on Friday ... with reports stating he was returning home from a training session when the attack broke out.

The Iranian Tennis Federation announced the death on Instagram ... saying Mansour was among the casualties after the launch of Israel's "Operation Rising Lion," an unprecedented series of airstrikes targeting Iran and its military infrastructure and leadership and nuclear sites.

Mansour, who was leaving practice, was killed by the strikes along with other military commanders, scientists and civilians, the org. stated.

According to reports, dozens were killed and hundreds were injured as a result of the strikes in Tehran.

The Tennis Federation shared its condolences and sent its best to those affected by the strikes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Following the strikes, Iran returned fire and launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones toward Israeli cities.

This surprise attack stems from the long-standing tensions between the two countries ... with Israel reacting to concerns over its national security and Iran's nuclear program.

Israel is under attack right now.!



Dozens of ballistic missiles are being launched from Iran toward Israel at this very moment. This footage was just taken, showing missiles fired toward Tel Aviv—a major population center in the Jewish homeland. Jerusalem may also be targeted.… pic.twitter.com/Ts3JChPwj1 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) June 13, 2025 @greglaurie