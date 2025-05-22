Suspected Jewish Museum Shooter Charged With First-Degree Murder

A man who allegedly shot and killed 2 Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C. outside the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night has been charged with first-degree murder and other charges.

Elias Rodriguez -- the suspected shooter who was arrested Wednesday -- has been charged with 2 counts of first-degree murder, murder of foreign officials, causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence.

A federal law enforcement agent claims in a sworn affidavit that Rodriguez shot and killed Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky just after 9 PM ET.

Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives.



This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC.



The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words… pic.twitter.com/2HytKDp8Fr — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) May 22, 2025 @IsraelinUSA

The federal agent claims surveillance video shows Rodriguez walk past the two victims before he allegedly turned and fired multiple times at them while their backs were turned. Rodriguez then advanced on the two victims, officers claim ... firing more shots until they were both dead.

Rodriguez then allegedly ran back to the Jewish Museum ... where they say he admitted to killing the two people, claiming he "did it for Palestine."

Feds claim Rodriguez bought the gun used in the shooting back in 2020 in Illinois.

We shared video with you yesterday of Rodriguez's arrest ... during which he chants, "Free, free Palestine" as cops drag him away.

Israel's ambassador to the U.S. released a statement saying Lischinsky and Milgrim, were "a young couple about to be engaged."