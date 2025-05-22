Suspected Jewish Museum Shooter Arrested, Screams 'Free Palestine,' on Video

Play video content Fox 5 DC / Katie Kalisher

Two Israeli Embassy workers were shot to death Wednesday by a gunman at the Jewish Museum in Washington D.C. — and the arrest of the suspect was caught on dramatic video.

Check it out ... The alleged shooter — identified as Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, Illinois — is grabbed by a couple of cops inside a building on Wednesday night.

One of the officers slaps the cuffs on Elias, who starts screaming, "Free free Palestine." Both officers then escort him through an exit door as witnesses stare in shock, with one horrified woman seen covering her mouth.

The clip then cuts to a swarm of police officers frisking Elias outside the building as he continues to yell something that's indistinguishable.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a press conference after the deadly attack with Police Chief Pamela A. Smith and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

They told reporters the two Israeli Embassy staffers were murdered outside the Capital Jewish Museum, where the American Jewish Committee was holding an event last evening.

CNN reported Elias told officers who responded to the scene he allegedly "did it for Gaza."

Yaron and Sarah were our friends and colleagues. They were in the prime of their lives.



This evening, a terrorist shot and killed them as they exited an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in DC.



The entire embassy staff is heartbroken and devastated by their murder. No words… pic.twitter.com/2HytKDp8Fr — Embassy of Israel to the USA (@IsraelinUSA) May 22, 2025 @IsraelinUSA

Israel's ambassador to the U.S. released a statement, saying the victims, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were "a young couple about to be engaged."

President Donald Trump also weighed in, saying, “hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA.”