Kneecap Rapper Liam O'Hanna Charged With Terrorism Offense in London
Kneecap Rapper Liam O'Hanna Charged With Terrorism Offense ... Allegedly Displayed Hezbollah Flag
Liam O'Hanna -- a member of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap -- has been charged with a terrorism offense ... according to the Metropolitan Police in London.
The rapper -- who goes by his Irish name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh online -- was charged with displaying a flag in support of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.
The incident in question appears to be related to a November 2024 concert, where Liam held out a bright yellow flag with green lettering ... which appears to be a flag of the terrorist group.
Officers claim the act aroused "reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organization, namely Hizballah" -- a violation of Britain's Terrorism Act 2000.
Coachella audience erupts in FREE PALESTINE chant during KNEECAP performance!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wSWkE2bdre— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 19, 2025 @Partisan_12
Kneecap has repeatedly shown support for the Palestinian people, condemning the Israeli government for its bombing of Gaza -- and likening it to Britain's own campaigns against the Irish people for centuries.
The Irish hip hop group has gained a massive following in the past year since a movie about the trio -- starring the three members, alongside more veteran actors like Michael Fassbender -- was released in August 2024. It won several awards from smaller associations.
Liam's scheduled to be in court in London on June 18.
We've reached out to Liam ... so far, no word back.