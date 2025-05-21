Kneecap Rapper Liam O'Hanna Charged With Terrorism Offense in London

Liam O'Hanna -- a member of the Irish-language rap group Kneecap -- has been charged with a terrorism offense ... according to the Metropolitan Police in London.

The rapper -- who goes by his Irish name Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh online -- was charged with displaying a flag in support of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The incident in question appears to be related to a November 2024 concert, where Liam held out a bright yellow flag with green lettering ... which appears to be a flag of the terrorist group.

Officers claim the act aroused "reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organization, namely Hizballah" -- a violation of Britain's Terrorism Act 2000.

Coachella audience erupts in FREE PALESTINE chant during KNEECAP performance!🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wSWkE2bdre — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 19, 2025 @Partisan_12

Kneecap has repeatedly shown support for the Palestinian people, condemning the Israeli government for its bombing of Gaza -- and likening it to Britain's own campaigns against the Irish people for centuries.

The Irish hip hop group has gained a massive following in the past year since a movie about the trio -- starring the three members, alongside more veteran actors like Michael Fassbender -- was released in August 2024. It won several awards from smaller associations.

Liam's scheduled to be in court in London on June 18.