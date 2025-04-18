Horror Director Eli Roth Says New Studio Investors Can Get 'Bespoke Death' on Film
Horror director Eli Roth ain't done scaring the life outta you just yet -- he’s now inviting fans to make some killer investments and promising a terrifyingly good return.
TMZ caught up with Eli -- the twisted mastermind behind "Cabin Fever," "Hostel" and more -- and he tells TMZ all about his new studio venture, The Horror Section. His mission? Craft the most unhinged, blood-soaked stories imaginable … and give some deep-pocketed fans the death of their dreams -- all in gory, on-screen glory, of course.
If you’re kinda over the usual chainsaws, masked maniacs, sketchy basements, and uttering the cursed words "I’ll be right back" ... Eli's offering you some tailor-made terror.
But, all that bloodcurdling glory comes at a price ... 'cause dropping $1M into Eli’s horror company is the only way to get your very own cinematic demise, as Eli promises a "bespoke death" custom-tailored for big benefactors.
Not ready for your personalized onscreen ending just yet? No worries -- you can still back the studio for as little as $100, so catch the full clip as Eli breaks down the whole thing for us in more detail.
And of course, we had to ask one of horror’s head honchos how he’d wanna bite the dust -- and let’s just say, Eli cooked up a death scene to die for!