Horror Director Eli Roth Says New Studio Investors Can Get 'Bespoke Death' on Film

Horror director Eli Roth ain't done scaring the life outta you just yet -- he’s now inviting fans to make some killer investments and promising a terrifyingly good return.

TMZ caught up with Eli -- the twisted mastermind behind "Cabin Fever," "Hostel" and more -- and he tells TMZ all about his new studio venture, The Horror Section. His mission? Craft the most unhinged, blood-soaked stories imaginable … and give some deep-pocketed fans the death of their dreams -- all in gory, on-screen glory, of course.

If you’re kinda over the usual chainsaws, masked maniacs, sketchy basements, and uttering the cursed words "I’ll be right back" ... Eli's offering you some tailor-made terror.

But, all that bloodcurdling glory comes at a price ... 'cause dropping $1M into Eli’s horror company is the only way to get your very own cinematic demise, as Eli promises a "bespoke death" custom-tailored for big benefactors.

Not ready for your personalized onscreen ending just yet? No worries -- you can still back the studio for as little as $100, so catch the full clip as Eli breaks down the whole thing for us in more detail.