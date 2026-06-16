Jeffrey Epstein Fashioned Multiple Nooses Before Ending His Life

Jeffrey Epstein fashioned multiple nooses in jail -- after asking how to make one -- before taking his own life while imprisoned at New York City's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

This new information surrounding the late, disgraced financier comes from a new report by The New York Times ... which spoke to over 40 inmates, jail employees, federal officials, and more officers associated with Epstein's controversial death. The report tries to answer some of the biggest questions surrounding his suicide.

Epstein exhibited patterns showing he idealized killing himself, the report shows.

For instance, one of his former cellmates, Nicholas Tartaglione, told the outlet he abruptly asked him one day, "How do you make a noose?" Tartaglione also claimed he once found a noose hidden under Epstein's mattress.

The NYT also reports that after Epstein committed suicide, "multiple nooses" were found in his cell.

Epstein almost died before he hung himself ... Tartaglione found him unresponsive, dangling from a noose tied to their bed one night. He had to cut him down with a razor he had hidden in their cell, and immediately started chest compressions.

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Epstein tried claiming his cellmate tried to murder him ... but changed his story.

Another former cellmate, Efrain Reyes, once found Epstein toying with a clothesline ... and he sternly warned him not to kill himself in their cell, he told the Times.

Aside from his apparent affinity with nooses, Epstein wrote several notes that appeared to indicate plans to end his own life. In one note he scribbled, "It is a treat to be able to choose one's time to say goodbye."

As you know, on August 10, 2019, Epstein was found hanging from a fabric noose tied to the frame of the bunk bed. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Epstein was awaiting federal sex trafficking charges when he died.

According to The Times, the late sex offender told Reyes he knew he'd never "see the street again" and told him prison was "no way to live."