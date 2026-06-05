Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Assistant Sarah Kellen Details Billionaire's Alleged Abuse

Jeffrey Epstein "sexually and psychologically" abused his former assistant for over a decade ... at least that's what she told a House oversight committee investigating the late pedophile's crimes.

According to the transcript of Sarah Kellen's interview with the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform May 21 ... she claimed Epstein groomed, abused, controlled, and manipulated her "until I could no longer tell which thoughts were mine and which were his."

Sarah told the Committee she didn't even get her first paycheck from the disgraced financier until she agreed to "submit to his sexual abuse."

She said when she was first hired, she was training, traveling, and working for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell "24/7 with no pay" ... and was too afraid of risking her "survival and stability" by asking to be compensated.

Sarah said the paychecks started after Epstein allegedly ordered her to run him a bath, undress and get in the tub with him, before telling her ... "The job is yours. Now you just have to keep it."

She told the Committee that once she started getting paid, she was only making $25K a year and working "nonstop" without days off. Sarah said ... "I was being paid, in part, to be raped."

According to Sarah, she was being abused weekly, and it was "at times violent." She described one instance where he allegedly trapped her in the gym, blasted the music, and "violently" raped her while choking her.

She also told the Committee when Epstein was serving his sentence at a Palm Beach prison he allegedly Skyped her from jail and demanded she undress for him.

Sarah described several other alleged instances of abuse and assault, but told the Committee there were also "many events" she doesn't remember because she dissociated.

She claims she was reminded every day how powerful and influential Epstein was, and disobeying him "would mean losing everything" ... even her life.

To prove her point, Sarah name-dropped well-known figures she allegedly met while traveling with Epstein ... including Fidel Castro, Princess Beatrice, Bill Clinton, Ehud Barak and the Sultan of Brunei.

She also said Epstein's pull with law enforcement is how she ended up being named as a co-conspirator, saying the feds "branded me a criminal in a secret deal with my own abuser, without ever once speaking to me."

Sarah slammed articles that have called her "Ghislaine's lieutenant," saying ... "That is a gross misrepresentation. I was a literal indentured slave." She claimed Maxwell even called her a "slave" and "minion."