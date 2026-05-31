Bill Gates Public Image Takes Hit After Epstein Files: Report

Bill Gates' public persona looks like it's taking a huge hit ... and it sounds like it's all because of his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In an exposé about Bill's carefully crafted image and the way it appears to be cracking, The Wall Street Journal reports Bill's standing is falling in public and in business as he gears up to testifying before Congress in the Epstein investigation.

Bill reportedly has a bunch of staffers tasked with carefully crafting him to come off like Mr. Rogers -- they test out wardrobe choices on a custom mannequin -- but it's all going to waste now that his ties to Epstein and some affairs with Russian women have been revealed.

Gates Ventures and the Gates Foundation are reportedly tracking his standing in the court of public opinion ... and it's not looking good in the wake of a rash of negative publicity surrounding the Epstein files. WSJ finds more and more folks are seeing Bill as less favorable, trustworthy, and inspiring.

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In addition to backlash over photos with Epstein and their email correspondence, WSJ says Bill's rep is taking a hit thanks to ex-wife Melinda Gates addressing the situation ... and a Gates Foundation town hall where he copped to being unfaithful.

As an apparent result of this fallout, Bill's canceled speaking engagements, scrapped dinner plans with CEOs and he's been snubbed from Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway events.

Bill is going before Congress June 10 for a transcribed interview as part of the Epstein probe ... so it seems he's got a chance to salvage his rep, or further sully it.