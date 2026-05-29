Pam Bondi Silent as Epstein Survivors Demand Answers at Closed-Door Hearing

Play video content Video: Bondi Silent Amid Pressure From Epstein Survivors TMZ.com

Pam Bondi was stoic and silent as she headed into a closed-door hearing to testify before Congress over her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Watch the scene ... Bondi -- suited in red -- arrived on Capitol Hill amid a heavy police and media presence. The former Attorney General ignored the questions she presumably will face from lawmakers.

Our TMC DC guy, Charlie, took a different approach ... asking how her day was going. She vaguely acknowledged his inquiry ... but otherwise, it was lips tightly sealed.

It's hardly the public reckoning some have been hoping for ... the hearing isn't being televised, testimony isn't under oath -- and major questions remain about why records tied to Epstein's powerful circle are so heavily redacted.

Play video content Video: Epstein Survivors Demand Pam Bondi Tell the Truth TMZ.com

Among those attending were Epstein survivors Danielle Bensky and Sharlene Rochard, both of whom said they're still searching for accountability and transparency.

Bensky told TMZ she hopes the proceedings lead to more openness ... but admitted she's approaching the hearing with "trepidation."

"It feels like more of the same," Bensky said ... adding she wishes the proceedings weren't taking place behind closed doors and that testimony was being given under oath.

Rochard echoed the call for answers ... telling us, "We're going to bring the truth out. That's our job."

Former sex-trafficking prosecutor Lauren Hersh also expressed confidence that the truth will eventually emerge.

The hearing comes as lawmakers continue pressing Bondi about the government's handling of Epstein docs ... including questions about transparency, redactions and what information has -- and hasn't -- been released to the public.