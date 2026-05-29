NBA Star Anthony Edwards' Massive Monthly Income Revealed in Baby Mama Battle

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is bringing in a massive 7-figure monthly income ... at least according to new legal docs from his baby mama court battle.

New court docs, obtained by TMZ, show the NBA star pulls in $3,364,911 in gross monthly income, while his ex, Alexandria Desroches, makes around $1,016 per month.

The docs say Anthony is paying around $12,500 a month in child support to Desroches.

Anthony signed a 5-year deal in 2023 worth up to $260 million.

As TMZ previously reported, Anthony is battling two different baby mamas in court at the moment. Anthony and Alexandria share a kid, born in October 2023.