NBA Star Anthony Edwards' Massive Monthly Income Revealed in Baby Mama Battle
NBA Star Anthony Edwards Massive Monthly Income Revealed In Baby Mama Battle
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Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is bringing in a massive 7-figure monthly income ... at least according to new legal docs from his baby mama court battle.
New court docs, obtained by TMZ, show the NBA star pulls in $3,364,911 in gross monthly income, while his ex, Alexandria Desroches, makes around $1,016 per month.
The docs say Anthony is paying around $12,500 a month in child support to Desroches.
Anthony signed a 5-year deal in 2023 worth up to $260 million.
As TMZ previously reported, Anthony is battling two different baby mamas in court at the moment. Anthony and Alexandria share a kid, born in October 2023.
The NBA star is also in the middle of another child support fight with his other ex, Ayesha Howard.