Anthony Edwards Admits He Was 'Taking A S***' During Missed Tipoff

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When you gotta go, you gotta go ... and Anthony Edwards was the perfect example of that when he missed the start of the Timberwolves vs. Mavericks game -- hilariously admitting to reporters it's because he was "taking a s***."

The superstar guard made his return to the lineup on Monday after sitting out six games due to knee soreness ... but was noticeably MIA for the first few minutes.

Mike Conley took his spot for the time being until AE finally checked in ... and reporters asked after the 124-94 win what that was all about.

And anyone familiar with Edwards knows he doesn't sugarcoat anything.

"I was taking a s***," Edwards said with a smile. "Yeah. But, like I said, Mike held it down for me."

Despite nature calling at the worst possible moment, Edwards said he was happy to be back on the court, admitting he was "miserable" during his time away and felt stressed missing games.

You couldn't tell by his performance, though ... the four-time NBA All-Star looked like himself, finishing with 17 points, four assists, and two rebounds in Monday's win.

"I'm good, I'm good," Edwards said.

Rudy Gobert PnR steal + Anthony Edwards transition dunk, assisted by Ayo Dosunmu pic.twitter.com/tZJxPQMCTZ @WolvesClips

It's great timing for the Timberwolves ... the NBA playoffs start on April 18, and they're currently 5th in the West.

If they remain in that spot, they will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round.