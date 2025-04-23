Shaquille O'Neal Gets Adult Diaper Hookup After On-Air Bathroom Emergency

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't have to worry about running off set for a bathroom break anymore ... 'cause adult diaper brands are lining up to give him free product!!

O'Neal, 53, hilariously waddled to the restroom in the middle of an "Inside the NBA" segment on Monday ... and fans, as well as his cohosts Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith, had a field day with the blooper.

Play video content NBA on TNT

NorthShore Care -- known for its "maximum absorbency products" -- tells TMZ Sports it wants to throw up a lob to the Lakers great following the viral moment ... by shipping him some items that could keep him at the desk for a loooong time.

"Bathroom emergencies don’t discriminate -- yes, even when you’re a 7'1," 4x NBA Champion," a spokesperson for NorthShore Care told us on Tuesday.

"We’d be happy to send Shaq a custom 'Shaq Support Pack,' complete with GoSupreme, our extra-large & heavy-duty wipes (perfect for all types of sensitive skin), and a few other goodies to make sure he’s covered next time nature calls ... on or off camera."

NorthShore Care -- a company with over 20 years in the biz -- said its GoSupreme pack goes up to size 3XL and offers eight hours of leak protection wrapped up in a "form-fitting, quiet design" ... so no one will ever know Shaq's rocking 'em!!

The famous Depend brand also wants to help Shaq out ... telling us it will send him a pack to try as well if he wants a test run.

"We would recommend Shaq try Depend's Real-Fit Underwear," the spokesperson told us. "He won't even know he's wearing it, and America won't have to know his personal business!"

The NBA Hall of Famer did apologize to the audience for his potty break ... but now he’s all set with some adult diapers -- AND an in-studio portable toilet -- just in case he needs help again.