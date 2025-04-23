Shaquille O'Neal Trolled With Portable Toilet On 'Inside' Set After Bladder Mishap

Play video content NBA on TNT

Shaquille O'Neal's bathroom emergency wasn't about to come and go without some chain yanking from his "Inside the NBA" cohosts ... with the NBA legend getting trolled with a portable toilet right next to his spot on the desk!!

Fresh off O'Neal's abrupt exit from Monday night's show to drain the snake, his coworkers decided to help him out a bit with some hijinks.

The hilarious prank was documented during Tuesday night's TNT coverage of the NBA playoffs ... something Charles Barkley didn't even notice when he arrived to the studio.

Once Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, Shaq and Chuck were all together, they acknowledged the silly antics ... and the four-time champion decided he'd make use of it by pretending to relieve himself during the segment (sound effects and all).

Chuck joked he badly wanted to tip the stall over ... but Kenny advised him it wasn't in their best interest.

When Shaq reappeared, he fully leaned into the bit ... even exposing some toilet paper coming from his waistband and spraying some air freshener.

The show then shifted to Lakers vs. Timberwolves highlights ... but Shaq still had one more joke in him -- referencing the program's future in the process.

"W.C.G.F. -- we can't get fired," O'Neal said ... to which Chuck responded, "We already did."