Shaq Unloads F-Bomb Live On 'NBA On TNT,' 'We're Getting Fired Anyway, Ernie!'

Shaquille O'Neal had a bit of potty mouth while live on "NBA on TNT" on Thursday night -- but he wasn't apologizing for it ... in fact, he defended it in hilarious fashion!!

The funny scene all unfolded as the Lakers legend, Ernie Johnson, Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Charles Barkley were breaking down the first half action of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves tilt.

The guys were broadcasting from Northern California in anticipation of this weekend's All-Star festivities ... and after they did their customary "race to the board" -- which was a bit farther than usual due to the outdoor setup -- Shaq returned to his seat and let a cuss word fly.

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch," the Hall of Famer said, "'I'm tired as s***, America!'"

The quartet let out a big cackle ... but instead of saying he was sorry for the cursing, Shaq doubled down!

"We getting fired anyway, Ernie," he yelled. "F*** it!"

The quip, of course, is a reference to the show leaving TNT following this season ... although it's not like there are going to be many calling for O'Neal's head regardless.

The guys accidentally spout off some NSFW commentary from to time to time on the show -- just last month, Barkley let out a "bulls***" during a passionate rant -- and there were certainly more chuckles than finger-wagging.