Shaq Goes Full DJ Diesel at Celeb-Packed Fun House Super Bowl Bash

DJ Diesel -- aka Shaq -- was once again bringing the house down Friday night .... when he was scratching to a huge crowd for his annual Fun House party before the Super Bowl, which was packed with a who's who of celebs.

The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.

Make no mistake ... Shaq's pre-SB gala ain't just about tunes and dancing ... as it's true to the Fun House moniker, with carnival rides, games, tons of circus performers ... and, naturally, drinks!

TMZ caught up with Shaq at the party ... where he talked ball with us ... namely "big man" Mark Williams heading to the Lakers as a center, joining the ranks of LeBron James and now Luka Doncic.

DJ Diesel didn't have to pull solo duty all night ... there were other performances by Ludacris, John Summit, Myles O'Neal (Shaq's son), and DJ IRIE.

The most over-the-top event of Big Game Weekend. Shaq’s Fun House NOLA was a night to remember! ✨🎪🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y0rfH3lfKM — Shaq's Fun House (@ShaqsFunHouse) February 8, 2025 @ShaqsFunHouse