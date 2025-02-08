Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Shaq Goes Full DJ Diesel at Celeb-Packed Fun House Super Bowl Bash

Shaquille O'Neal DJ Diesel in the Super Bowl House!!! Annual Bash a Who's Who

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Fun House at Mardi Gras World
DJ Diesel -- aka Shaq -- was once again bringing the house down Friday night .... when he was scratching to a huge crowd for his annual Fun House party before the Super Bowl, which was packed with a who's who of celebs.

The NBA icon held his big bash at Mardi Gras World -- about a mile from Bourbon Street -- where he once again ruled the DJ booth with sick beats, bumping them for the crowd.

shaq fun house sub getty
Make no mistake ... Shaq's pre-SB gala ain't just about tunes and dancing ... as it's true to the Fun House moniker, with carnival rides, games, tons of circus performers ... and, naturally, drinks!

020825_shaq-kal
at the fun house
TMZ caught up with Shaq at the party ... where he talked ball with us ... namely "big man" Mark Williams heading to the Lakers as a center, joining the ranks of LeBron James and now Luka Doncic.

DJ Diesel didn't have to pull solo duty all night ... there were other performances by Ludacris, John Summit, Myles O'Neal (Shaq's son), and DJ IRIE.

Celebs Partying at Shaq's Fun House in NOLA
Celebs bumping at the party included Steph Mi, Adam Ray, Bert Kreischer, Flo Rida, Tech N9ne, Grace O'Malley, DeSean Jackson, Don Lemon, Tianna Robillard, Louis Tomlinson, Sexyy Red, Gracie Hunt & Ava Hunt, Dale Moss, Madison Brodsky, Hunter Fieri and Tara Bernstein.

One thing is for sure ... DJ Diesel did everything he could to get peeps hyped for the big game -- other than destroying a basketball hoop.

