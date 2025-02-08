New Orleans Strip Clubs Flying in Dancers From U.S., Overseas for Super Bowl

The best booty shakers in the world will be in New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend ... 'cause strip clubs are flying in dancers from across the United States and overseas to help entertain football fans!!

TMZ Sports hit up a bunch of adult entertainment spots in the area to get a breakdown of their Big Game preparations ... and outside of the expected exclusive VIP tables and luxurious suites, the Penthouse Club told us the talent taking the stage will be an All-Star lineup from cities like Tampa, Las Vegas and Miami.

The legendary Larry Flynt's Hustler Club has similar plans ... as they're also bringing in 200 dancers -- both stateside and international.

The joint will also be open 48 hours straight starting Saturday to welcome football fans ... and will offer free shots for every touchdown. If any Eagles or Chiefs players find some time while they're in town, they'll also get complimentary drinks.

As for over at the Barely Legal Club, they're offering both free drinks and dances to all NFL players ... along with free bottle services to any player who shows up wearing a Super Bowl ring.

Of course, current Philly and K.C. players are a bit busy prepping for the Big Game going down on Sunday ... but it is quite nice of the joints to think of the boys taking the field.