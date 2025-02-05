Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lil Wayne Offered Strip Club Bash in Place of Snubbed Super Bowl Set

Lil Wayne Ditching Super Bowl ... And Strip Club Wants Him Bad!!!

Lil Wayne appears to have a schedule opening this Sunday after announcing he'll be M-I-A at the Super Bowl -- and one strip joint is requesting his "Lollipop" services!!!

Mike Dickinson, the club operator for The Pony in Lexington, Kentucky tells TMZ Hip Hop ... “Lil Wayne is NEW ORLEANS culture and music. His hits get the party started everywhere they’re played especially at Pony Lexington where our entertainers and guests love him."

"We thought he should have been the halftime show so when he wasn’t we invited him!!!"

Much hoopla was made about Wayne not rocking the halftime show in his own hometown ... to the point where Kendrick Lamar had to respond on his own chart-topping album.

Wayne says he has something special to reveal come Thursday ... there's assumptions it will involve his long-delayed album "Tha Carter VI."

Mike says they have reached out to management listed for Lil Wayne to make a financial offer, but they haven't heard back.

Which will likely stay the case ... at least they shot their shot!!!

