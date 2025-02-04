Lil Wayne Skipping Super Bowl After Halftime Snub

Play video content Instagram/@liltunechi

Lil Wayne is going to be absent from Super Bowl LIX ... even though it's taking place in his hometown of New Orleans.

The rapper confirmed he'd be MIA from Sunday's big game by uploading a video announcement to his Instagram Stories, where he shouted out The Big Easy and said a seat would need to be filled in his absence.

While the "Lollipop" artist clearly won't be a surprise guest during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance -- something that's been long speculated by fans -- Wayne assured fans he had "something very special" in the works and encouraged people to keep their eyes peeled on Thursday, February 6.

He added ... "I got something exciting coming for you ... Till then, I'm just chillin'."

As you know, there was a mixed response when Kendrick was picked as the official halftime performer for the 2025 Super Bowl ... as some in the Hip Hop community felt New Orleans native Lil Wayne had been blatantly snubbed by Jay-Z's Roc Nation, who produces the big show.

Despite the grumbling, Roc Nation doubled down on their selection, later noting Kendrick's clean sweep at the Grammys only proved he's the right performer for the gig.

Still, it didn't stop fans from hoping that a Kendrick-Lil Wayne duet was potentially in the works for Sunday's gig ... especially since they already have the song "Mona Lisa" together.