Lil Wayne Wanted For Super Bowl Parade in New Orleans

Lil Wayne was "devastated" when he wasn't given the chance to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown ... but if Todd Graves gets his way, he can be a part of the first-ever Super Bowl parade in New Orleans!!!

TMZ Sports caught up with the Raising Cane's founder -- the newly crowned "King" of the Super Bowl host committee parade going down Feb. 8 -- and he says while he doesn't make the decisions regarding the halftime show, Tunechi has an open invite to the parade.

"Lil Wayne," he said. "I would love it, and I will ask him, if Lil Wayne wants to be a part of the parade with me. That'd be quite an honor. He's a New Orleans, Louisiana legend. We love him."

While it's not exactly performing in front of the 120 million+ fans who watch the Super Bowl, the first-ever Super Bowl parade in his city has all the makings of a great time -- after all, NOLA is known to put on a show!!

Graves expects the parade to be no different ... saying that adding the culture of New Orleans and the fanfare of the big game will make it a great experience.

"What's fun is we do parades during Mardi Gras and other holidays during the year," he said. "This the first Super Bowl host committee parade, and I'm just really excited for all the fans that are gonna be here in New Orleans to really just get to enjoy what we do in New Orleans, we celebrate."

The Parade King isn't the only new title the entrepreneur picked up ... as he's making his debut on Season 16 of "Shark Tank" as a Guest Shark!!!

We asked him all about the show ... and he said it was an "amazing experience."

"I actually went in a little nervous before going in. You don't know what pitches are gonna come out, I'm battling against all these experienced sharks that are really good at this."