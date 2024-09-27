Big Freedia Says New Orleans Sad for Lil Wayne, Hopes for Super Bowl Cameo

Even Big Freedia admitted their bounce lost some of its spring when Lil Wayne was snubbed and denied the headline halftime spot in his hometown New Orleans Super Bowl ... and turns out the entire city is feeling the burn!!!

We interviewed Big Freedia on 'The TMZ Podcast' and word in the 504 streets is that everyone in New Orleans is sad for Wayne -- especially since he attempted to put things into existence months ago ... but ended up gutted when Kendrick Lamar got the nod.

Big Freedia told hosts Charlie Neff and Wyld Young there's still hope ... Kendrick could easily share stage time with Wayne in February and all would be right in the world ... and wards.

Cameos from Cash Money and No Limit Records artists wouldn't hurt either ... hint, hint, Jay-Z 😉

And for anyone still in the dark, the Super Bowl halftime picker is indeed Jay-Z, and not some magical Illuminati committee.

Super Bowl halftime producer Jesse Collins recently clarified things up that Hov was the guy.

Not everyone from NOLA is resisting the pick, though. Dee-1 criticized the notion of Wayne being the halftime performer and got saluted by Kendrick for his troubles. Oh, what a tangled web woven on that 50-yard line.

