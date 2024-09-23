Romeo Miller Believes God Will Forgive Diddy, Humans Not So Much

Play video content TMZ.com

Romeo Miller says Diddy will have his day of reckoning -- in court and with God -- but adds the youth should be taking notes ... on what not to do with the clout you create!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked with Romeo out in WeHo this week and the prince of No Limit Records did something rare in showbiz these days -- he actually discussed Diddy's sex trafficking case in public.

Play video content 9/16/24 TMZ.com

The feds put Diddy in handcuffs last week in a NYC hotel, and Romeo wants young people to use the shocking scene as a teachable moment.

Romeo says the lesson is ... build a foundation of righteousness, or justice will catch up with you.

Justice, in Diddy's situation, could come in a federal courthouse -- but Romeo's also talking about justice in a religious sense.

He says God can redeem Diddy through forgiveness, but he also admits it will be much harder for Diddy to get that forgiveness here on Earth. Watch the video, he offers up some advice