Romeo Miller Slams Master P After Allegedly Receiving 1st Rap Snacks Royalty

Romeo Miller is proverbially snapping the olive branch his dad Master P offered in half … with yet another round of receipts that paint his dad like a money-loving overlord!!!

In a scathing clap back, Romeo accused Master P of never paying any earnings from the family “Rap Snacks” brand … claiming to have blindly supported the company for 15+ years for a payoff that didn’t come.

Romeo also went DEEP into his time capsule to respond to P on Monday … digging up his preteen 106 & Park interview promoting the Rap Snacks with original hosts Free & AJ (ahem: Jermaine Dupri).

As Romeo sees it, P’s recent apologetic video is nothing but a gaslight attempt to gain public favor and thanked Rap Snacks execs for doing square business with him.

He's also under the impression his father is suffering from mental illness but we think they'll need a doc to be sure. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Earlier today, Master P told TMZ Hip Hop he was dropping the mic on feuding with Romeo and focusing on underprivileged kids … because helping the ungrateful is a waste of his time.