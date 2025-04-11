Kendrick Lamar & SZA Recruit Veteran Drake Director for 'Luther' Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA have finally unveiled their chart-topping "Luther" music video ... with the help of one of Drake's most successful video collaborators!!!

The romantic duet, which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 7 weeks, follows both Kendrick and SZA around a modern high-rise building.

The song highlights the Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn sample used to create the record, but the video is directed by Karena Evans -- whose name most definitely rings bells in Drake's OVO camp. 👀

Evans is a Toronto-born director who got her start directing Drake's own chart-topping singles in 2018 ... she hit a trifecta with "God's Plan," "Nice for What," and "In My Feelings" out the gate.

She also shot Drake's "I'm Upset" and SZA's "Garden (Say It Like Dat)" videos that year, which explains the connection for "Luther" -- but still highlights the leftovers of last year's beef.

We recently spoke to DJ Whoo Kid, who is all for Drake and Kendrick's petty rap war games -- as long as it doesn't involve actual violence.

Drake used his "Nokia" video to take a dig at Kendrick's Super Bowl halftime performance -- and Kendrick returned the favor by recruiting someone from Drizzy's home team.

