Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show Draws 125 FCC Complaints, Few About Drake

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show had some viewers wanting to turn their TV off to the point of writing to the FCC about it ... with complaints being made about inappropriate lyrics, raunchy dance moves and apparent anti-American themes -- and a few even taking issue with the Drake beef getting thrown into it.

TMZ Sports obtained all 125 complaints sent to the Federal Communications Commission following K. Dot's Feb. 9 performance ... and the overwhelming majority of them felt it was far from a family-friendly experience.

Many in the bunch accused Kendrick of having a potty mouth, only using Black performers and being divisive with his set ... with several making note of the split American flag visual at one point in the show.

There were plenty of gripes about crotch-grabbing moves throughout the performance as well.

At least ten of the complaints were specifically pissed about Kendrick using his platform to go after his arch nemesis, Drizzy -- with one even going as far as claiming he used the moment to focus on a "personal vendetta."

Critics wrote Kendrick accused Drake of straight-up being a pedophile during his rendition of "Not Like Us" ... with one saying, "Kendrick lamar made fake false and scandalous claims that are unfounded. He sd drake was a pedophile on TV in front of million of ppl, do better, this is a sad day."

Kendrick wasn't the only one targeted -- Serena Williams was scolded for being involved and promoting "gang affiliation" ... and there were two complaints about Kanye West's commercial that aired in three markets.

Worth noting ... Kendrick's show was reportedly viewed by 133.5 MILLION people -- and if only 125 of them took time out of their day to write to the FCC, we take it he doesn't care one bit.